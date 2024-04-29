WATCH TV LIVE

House, Senate Strike FAA Bill Deal, Will Not Hike Pilot Retirement Age

Monday, 29 April 2024 07:09 AM EDT

House and Senate negotiators said early Monday they have reached a deal to boost air traffic controller staffing and boost funding to avert runway close call incidents, but will not hike the airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

The House voted 351-69 in July on a sweeping bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that would hike the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67 but the Senate Commerce Committee had voted in February to reject the retirement age hike.

Congress has extended the authorization for the FAA as it works to complete a new $105 billion, five-year deal. The Senate is set to vote this week on the more than 1,000-page bipartisan proposal.

