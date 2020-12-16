House Republicans Urge Trump to Veto $1.4T Spending Bill

More than a dozen House Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to veto a $1.4 trillion general spending bill if it comes to his desk, suggesting he OK another short-term measure until the new Congress can work on another bill.

The 14 members, led by Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, called the bill "a massive take-it-or-leave-it bill, negotiated behind closed doors, that expands government, spends at record levels ... and funds unnecessary or even harmful federal programs."

The Republicans said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is trying to leverage a Friday deadline, when the current stopgap funding bill expires, to get a massive bill through the House with a majority that will shrink to as few as possibly nine votes in the new Congress.

Calling it "swamp politics," they also pointed out Trump said he would not repeat signing a large omnibus spending bill like the one he did in 2018. That bill was $1.3 trillion.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he hoped to have an agreement on the omnibus bill by Wednesday evening.

Fox News reported, in addition to the $1.4 trillion omnibus bill, there is consideration of adding a $900 billion COVID-19 relief/stimulus package — an item that has been going back and forth between the Democrat-led House, the Republican-led Senate, and the White House since May.

That would bring the total cost of the package to $2.3 trillion.