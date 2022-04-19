×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | republicans | bankruptcy | gun owners | second amendment | gun rights

House Republicans Introduce Bill to Protect Gun Owners in Bankruptcy

the Constitution rolled up on an American flag with bullets scattered, symbolizing the second amendment
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 05:37 PM

The House Republicans are standing up for gun owners stuck in times of financial distress.

The Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act was formally introduced this week, with Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y. and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. taking the promotional lead on the proposal.

If passed by the House, Senate, and President Joe Biden, the H.R. 7493 legislation would "modify federal bankruptcy law to allow an individual debtor to exempt from their bankruptcy estate one or more firearms up to a total maximum value of $3,000."

The bill would also classify firearms as household goods, and thus, not be subject to liens or a claim against assets used as collateral to satisfy a debt, in bankruptcy.

In essence, this legislation would ensure that an individual's perpetual right to self-defense could never be stripped, due to financial hardship.

"An American's right to protect themselves and their family is not conditioned on their financial standing," Jacobs said. "People fall on hard times, but their fundamental rights afforded under the Second Amendment are ensured by our Constitution and must be protected.

"I am proud to lead this effort in the House to ensure any law-abiding American can continue to defend themselves despite financial hardship, and I will continue my work to protect and defend the Second Amendment."

Stefanik echoed her colleague's statement about the protection bill.

"I am proud to sponsor legislation to ensure gun owners can always maintain their Constitutional right to bear arms," she said in a statement. "The government should not be allowed to take advantage of lawful gun owners who have declared bankruptcy.

The other co-sponsors include: Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Randy Weber, R-Texas; Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.; Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; David McKinley, R-W.Va.; Yvette Herrell, R-N.M.; Andrew Gabarino, R-N.Y.; and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The House Republicans are standing up for gun owners stuck in times of financial distress.
house, republicans, bankruptcy, gun owners, second amendment, gun rights
315
2022-37-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 05:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved