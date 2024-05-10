WATCH TV LIVE

House Panel Requests Northwestern Protest Docs

A House education committee investigating Northwestern University's response to antisemitism and its alleged failure to protect Jewish students is requesting documents and communications related to the school's response to incidents on campus.

In a letter to Northwestern President Michael Schill and board of trustees Chairman Peter Barris, Education and Workforce Committee chairwoman Virginia Foxx said the school's decision to "capitulate to antisemitic, pro-terror encampment organizers prompted seven members of Northwestern's antisemitism advisory committee to resign in protest and for three national Jewish organizations, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Louis D. Brandeis Center, and StandWithUs, jointly to call for President Schill’s resignation or removal."

The committee will hear testimony from Northwestern and Rutgers University presidents on May 23.

Three Northwestern students last week filed a lawsuit alleging their school had failed to protect Jewish students.

An orthodox Jewish professor of music at Rutgers also told the school she was leaving as they have allowed antisemitism to run rampant "from the classroom … to the highest offices at the university."

"Throughout this year, I have found it difficult to breathe. I have lost my taste for my job; the joy that I used to feel in working at Rutgers has disappeared," wrote Rebecca Cypess, who has accepted a job as dean at Yeshiva University.

The panel wants documents by May 17.

