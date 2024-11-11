WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | majority | gop | republicans | democrats | california | josh harder

Calif. Dem Rep. Josh Harder Reelected; House Now at 219-212 With 4 Races Left to Call

By    |   Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:56 AM EST

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., has been officially projected as the winner in 9th Congressional District, setting the latest House Republican majority tally at 219-212 with four races remaining too close to call.

Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln fell about 8,000 votes short in the mass mail-in balloting state of California, losing to Harder (51.8%) by nearly 4 percentage points.

The House GOP has retained the majority with at least 219 seats to 212 for Democrats with four races remaining too close to call. Republicans lead three of those remaining races, including the Alaska at-large seat held by Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.

Outside of Alaska's ranked-choice voting system put in place with an assist from moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, California still has three seats left to be determined, including Districts 13, 21, and 45. Republicans lead in Districts 13 and 45.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif. (13), and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif. (21), are close to being called as reelected with leads that could make their races decided soon.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif. (45), is down to just a 300-vote difference in a potential seat flip for Democrats.

Alaska remains headed to ranked-choice Nov. 20 decision, with Republican Nick Begich at 49.1% and needing a 50% majority to avoid going to the second round in the ranked-choice voting process – where the eliminated candidates' voters will give their second- and third-choice votes to either Peltola or Begich in the final round.

Republicans have been critical of ranked-choice voting, because its structure is designed to vote against a candidate as much as for someone. That permits Democrats in a traditionally Republican-heavy state of Alaska to stack up candidates who can help voters ultimately vote against a GOP front-runner outside their second and third choices.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., has been officially projected as the winner in 9th Congressional District, setting the latest House Republican majority tally at 219-212 with four races remaining too close to call.
house, majority, gop, republicans, democrats, california, josh harder, alaska, races
296
2024-56-14
Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved