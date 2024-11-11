Calif. Dem Rep. Josh Harder Leads in Reelection Bid

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., holds a lead in a 9th Congressional District race still too close to call, as the House GOP remains just one seat away from the coveted 218 majority.

Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln has 48.8% of the vote with an estimated 36% of the vote remaining to be tallied in the mass mail-in balloting state of California, trailing Harder (51.2%) by around 4,000 votes.

California continues to be the key holdup to determining the balance of power in the House.

Of the seven California seats left to call (Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47), Republicans lead in three of those (Districts 13, 41, and 45). Democrats are leading with George Whitesides in District 27, which would potentially flip a seat from Republicans.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado state Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call nationwide, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast that Republicans would hold a five-seat edge 220-215 when the dust finally settles.