Rep. Jim Jordan's House Judiciary Subpoenas Jack Smith

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed former special counsel Jack Smith to appear for a closed-door deposition Dec. 17, escalating the committee's probe into Smith's prosecutions of Donald Trump and several co-defendants.

The committee wrote in its Wednesday letter sent to Smith's attorneys at Covington & Burling that Jordan is "continuing to conduct oversight of the operations of the Office of Special Counsel you led — specifically, your team's prosecutions of President Donald J. Trump and his co-defendants."

The committee said Smith must confirm he is available to testify and is being ordered to turn over documents by Dec. 12.

Jordan wrote that the Judiciary Committee is acting under its authority pursuant to House Rule X, which grants jurisdiction over Justice Department oversight and potential legislative reforms.

The letter was copied to Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and includes both a testimonial and document subpoena.