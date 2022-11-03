House GOP Preps 1,000-Page Report on Politicized DOJ Under Biden

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee are reportedly preparing to release a 1,000-page road map Friday of potential investigations into how the Biden administration has politicized the Justice Department and the FBI.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the committee, has been gathering information from FBI and DOJ whistleblowers, detailing allegations of politicized justice under President Joe Biden.

"This report is a road map of where [Jordan] will go," a GOP House Judiciary staffer told Axios. "Lots of whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork to complain about the FBI. Jordan is pursuing these vectors into the FBI.

"This is just the information that Jordan accumulated while in the minority. Just wait until he has the full power [of the chairmanship] to gather real information."

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and most projections have the Republican Party taking the majority and the committee gavels in the next Congress come January. Jordan would be in position to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

The table of contents, according to the document posted by Axios, references Hunter Biden, school boards, pro-life protests, and Big Tech.

Among the bolded items in the report's executive summary in the first four pages:

"The FBI is artificially inflating statistics about domestic violent extremism in the nation."

"The FBI is abusing its counterterrorism authorities to investigate parents who spoke at school board meetings."

"The FBI has abused its foreign intelligence authorities to spy on American citizens, including people associated with the campaign of President Trump in 2016."

"The FBI is clearing the Bureau of employees who dissent from its woke, leftist agenda."

"Whistleblowers have explained how the FBI's 'political meddling' 'is dragging the criminal side [of the Bureau] down' as resources are 'pulled away' from real law- enforcement duties."

"This report presents what is known so far about the extent of problems festering within the FBI's Washington bureaucracy," the summary concluded on Page 4. "There is likely much more to be uncovered in the months ahead. But from what is known, it is clear the FBI needs repair.

"Too many whistleblowers have said that they are 'saddened' by what they see happening at the bureau. Too much is at stake to sacrifice the trust and accountability in our federal law-enforcement apparatus. The necessary first step in fixing the FBI's broken culture and out-of-control hierarchy is to identify and understand the problem.

"This report begins to do just that."

The timing of the report — the Friday of the final weekend of campaigns before Tuesday's midterm polls close — suggests the report will be used by Republicans making final pitches.

Conversely, Democrats might use the report to appeal to their voters to keep them in the chairs of the House committees to keep the Biden administration's next two years locked up in oversight and investigations by a GOP-led Congress.