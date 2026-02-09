Homeowners Staying Put Longer as Housing Market Stalls

Homeowners in the United States are holding properties longer before selling, reflecting market conditions that continue to limit mobility and slow turnover.

Data from ATTOM shows sellers in the fourth quarter of 2025 owned their homes for an average of 8.55 years, keeping tenure near the longest levels recorded in at least 25 years.

The figure reflects a sustained rise in ownership duration as elevated mortgage rates discourage refinancing or trading up, while tight inventory and high home prices constrain relocation options.

There is no indication the trend will significantly change in the coming weeks or months.

Mortgage rates have been essentially flat in recent weeks, with Freddie Mac's survey showing the 30-year fixed averaging about 6.11%.

That points to market stabilization rather than a sustained downward trend that would materially increase homeowner mobility.

Ownership tenure varies significantly by region. Northeastern and coastal states recorded the longest ownership periods, led by Massachusetts at 13.29 years and Connecticut at 13.02 years.

California and Rhode Island exceeded 11 years, followed by Washington, New Jersey, and Oregon at roughly a decade or more.

In contrast, parts of the South and Interior West posted shorter averages, including Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, generally between six and seven years. Maine reported the lowest state average at 4.8 years.

Michigan homeowners who sold during the period held properties for an average of 7.69 years, up both quarterly and year over year.

The share of transactions completed with cash remained elevated nationwide at 39.1% in 2025, essentially unchanged from the prior year.

That level points to continued activity from investors and equity-rich buyers even as financed transactions face affordability pressure.

ATTOM attributes longer ownership tenure to a combination of elevated borrowing costs and structural supply constraints.

Many owners remain locked into lower mortgage rates secured earlier in the decade, reducing incentives to sell into a higher-rate environment.

At the same time, high prices and limited listings continue to restrict housing choices for would-be movers.

Realtor.com analysis cited by Axios indicates the share of homeowners carrying mortgages at or above 6% now exceeds those below 3%, suggesting the rate lock-in effect that restrained mobility earlier in the cycle may begin to ease as loan portfolios reset.