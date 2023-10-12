×
Hollywood Unites Against Hamas in Open Letter

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:20 PM EDT

In a display of unity, a multitude of prominent figures in Hollywood encompassing actors, directors, and producers have joined forces by endorsing an open letter that denounces Hamas and advocates for the secure release of over 100 individuals who were held hostage following the recent incursion of the terrorist organization across Israel's border.

The signatories, an assembly of industry luminaries, include Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Amy Schumer, Chris Pine, Andy Garcia, Debra Messing, Mark Hamill, and Liev Schreiber, according to The Hill.

The letter was crafted and disseminated by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing pro-Israel sentiments within the entertainment industry since its establishment in 2011.

"The statement is the first of its kind — a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas' terrorism," the organization said in a Thursday statement.

"The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns," CCFP stated.

"Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children," the open letter said. "They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies."

The attack constitutes extremism of the gravest nature. It is an abhorrent manifestation of malice. There is no valid explanation or reasoning to substantiate the actions of Hamas, the CCFP claimed.

"This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas' actions."

These are barbaric acts of terrorism that everyone must call out, the group said.

"They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere," the letter added.

"Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

US
Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:20 PM
