Poll: Politics Off the Table at Holiday Gatherings

When it comes to topics people expect to discuss at holiday gatherings this season, politics is pretty far down the list, according to a new survey.

A new CBS News poll suggests that despite nonstop headlines and election aftershocks, many Americans would rather keep the holiday table focused on family and not fighting.

The survey found the season evokes more positive feelings than negative ones, with many saying they feel happy and grateful.

And while gifts and decorations matter, Americans overwhelmingly say their favorite part of the holidays is simply spending time with family and friends.

So what will people talk about when everyone finally sits down together? For most, it won't be Washington drama.

CBS reports more Americans expect to trade family stories and catch up on personal updates than to dive into current events or political debates.

Majorities also say conversations will likely cover health, news and current events, entertainment and sports — but politics is less likely than those topics to dominate.

Interestingly, that sentiment cuts across party lines.

Democrats, Republicans and independents all say they're more likely to discuss family and everyday life than politics, though roughly half of each group still expects politics to come up at some point — even if it's not the main course.

A separate earlier survey conducted by Talker Research pointed to a similar conclusion: Americans are showing up with a "conversation survival" strategy already in mind.

Half of respondents said they've mapped out a game plan to navigate awkward discussions, and nearly half said they would rather sit at the kids' table than risk tense exchanges — especially Millennials.

Talker's survey found that the topics Americans most want to avoid include politics (42%), finances (28%) and comments about appearance or weight (26%).

In other words: No lectures, no interrogations, and no heated partisan fights.

The most dreaded questions included "Who did you vote for?" and "Can I borrow money?" — proof that holiday stress isn't always about the food.

Instead, people are looking for safer common ground.

Talker Research found food and wine top the list of preferred conversation topics, followed by social lives, travel plans, hobbies and health.

Some families are even leaning into lighthearted debates — like whether it's acceptable to chill red wine or put ice in it — rather than touching cultural flashpoints.

From a conservative perspective, there's an important takeaway: Americans are signaling they want a break from the constant politicization of everything.

For years, corporate media and progressive activists have pushed political conflict into every corner of life, including the dinner table. These surveys suggest many families are choosing connection over confrontation.

And that may be the healthiest trend of all.