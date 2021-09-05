Hogan on Texas Abortion Law: 'A Little Bit Extreme'

GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday called the Texas abortion law “a little bit extreme,” declaring it will be the courts that have the final say on the controversial measure.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Hogan defended, however, the right of states to pass anti-abortion laws.

“I happen to be personally opposed to abortion and I believe states do have rights to pass some reasonable restrictions,” he declared.

“But certainly in this case, this bill in Texas seems to be a little bit extreme with this problem of bounties for people that turn in somebody that drove somebody to an abortion clinic,” he said.

Hogan said he expects the Supreme Court will settle the matter eventually.

“I think the Supreme Court will take this up,” he predicted.

“They haven't made the final determination on it. Legislatures have rights to pass bills, governors have the right to sign them or not. The Court gets to make the ultimate decision.”

On Wednesday, the nation’s high court refused to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions.