NY Gov. Hochul Mandates Boosters for All Healthcare Workers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she is requiring all healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster within 14 days of becoming eligible.

At a press conference, she said New York will be the first state to mandate the booster shot for healthcare workers, according to CNN. Previously, healthcare workers in New York were mandated to be fully vaccinated in September.

"Healthcare workers will be asked to do this with no exemptions other than a medical exemption and no test-out options," Hochul said.

Bloomberg noted the Democrat governor will need the state’s health planning council to sign off on it, but she remained confident her plan will win quick approval.

The council is set to take up the plan at a special meeting on Tuesday. If approved, it will be effective immediately.

According to Bloomberg, New York reported 82,094 new cases Friday, down from the over 84,000 cases reported Thursday. And CNN reported Hochul said there were more than 11,500 people in the hospitals in New York for COVID-19.