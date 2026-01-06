Hilton Worldwide Holdings has removed from its system the ‍Minneapolis hotel that ‍canceled the bookings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement ⁠agents, the hotel operator said in a post on X on ​Tuesday.

After ICE officers booked rooms using official government emails and rates, ‍Hilton canceled their reservations, the Department of Homeland ⁠Security said in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

"We are taking immediate ⁠action to remove ​this ⁠hotel from our systems. Hilton is-and has ‍always been-a welcoming place for all," the statement ‌from Hilton said. In a previous statement, the company said the ⁠hotel ​in question ‍is independently owned and operated.