Hilton Removes Minneapolis Hotel From Its System Over Canceled Reservation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has removed from its system the Minneapolis hotel that canceled the bookings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the hotel operator said in a post on X on Tuesday.
After ICE officers booked rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton canceled their reservations, the Department of Homeland Security said in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
"We are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is-and has always been-a welcoming place for all," the statement from Hilton said. In a previous statement, the company said the hotel in question is independently owned and operated.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.