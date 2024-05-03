Hillary Clinton Group Backs Climate Protesters

Onward Together, a progressive group founded by Hillary Clinton after she lost the 2016 election, has transferred at least $500,000 to a climate change hub that finances the organizations behind anti-oil protests, records show.

According to Onward Together's 2024 tax filings, the group's nonprofit advocacy arm granted $200,000 to the Climate Emergency Fund, between April 2022 and March 2023, and sent another $300,000 the year before, reports The Washington Examiner.

Climate Emergency Fund is a charity that backs groups that attempt to bring awareness to climate change through protests that include vandalizing art, blocking roads, and more.

One of the groups, Just Stop Oil, in 2022 threw tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery estimated to be worth $84 million.

Meanwhile, this March, activists with Declare Emergency and Just Stop Oil teamed with Declare Emergency to form the A22 Network, which was charged last year with vandalizing a display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives.

CEF also funds Washington, D.C.-based Climate Defiance, whose activists have also been arrested for protests.

"Anyone who cares about public safety and preventing vandalism should be deeply concerned that money connected to Hillary Clinton is propping up these radicalized eco-activists," Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of the Power the Future energy advocacy group commented.

"Congress would be wise to immediately investigate the shady origins and dastardly flow of this tainted Clinton cash," he added.

Meanwhile, Onward Together handed out seven grants in the most recent fiscal year, but the grant to CEF was the organization's largest, as other grants ranged between $25,000 and $50,000 with others ranging between $25,000 and $50,000.

CEF has also gotten funding from other wealthy donors, including Rory Kennedy, the daughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, producer Adam McKay, actor Jeremy Strong, Disney scion Abigail Disney, the daughter of Roy Disney, and billionaire philanthropist Aileen Getty.

Further, according to filings, a PAC affiliated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., directed $9,000 to CEF in 2021.