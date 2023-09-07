×
Tags: hillary clinton | jill biden | art | white house

Hillary Returning to White House for Arts Event Next Week

Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:23 AM EDT

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden.

The White House announced that Clinton is scheduled to appear Tuesday to help honor the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Praemium Imperiale laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then-first lady in 1994.

Bill Clinton had lunch with Biden at the White House in May 2022, a month after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since the end of his administration for an event celebrating his signature health care law.

Hillary Clinton, a former New York senator who served as Obama's secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, lost her 2016 bid for the presidency to Donald Trump.

The White House announcement means next Tuesday's event is set to go forward despite the first lady testing positive for COVID on Monday. She is recuperating in Delaware, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that "the first lady is doing well."

Jean-Pierre said the president tested negative for COVID on Wednesday morning, following negative tests the previous two days. He is scheduled to leave Thursday for India to attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, and later travel to Vietnam and Alaska.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden.
