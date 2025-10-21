Clinton Blasts Trump's $250M White House Ballroom Renovation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the White House began demolishing part of the East Wing to make way for a new ballroom addition.

"It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it," Clinton declared in a post on social media.

Construction crews began tearing into the facade of the White House's East Wing on Monday, marking the first visible step in a sweeping project to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom capable of seating up to 650 guests and estimated to cost between $200 million and $250 million.

White House officials say the project is privately funded, and that President Trump had long envisioned a large event space that would replace the frequent use of outdoor tents for major state functions.

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House," Trump posted Monday on social media. "I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!"

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told reporters the ballroom would be built in the East Wing "completely separate from the White House itself" and would not touch the historic residence, but photos Monday showed heavy equipment actively tearing into the East Wing's structure.

Clinton's rebuke underscores growing criticism from preservationists and ethics experts. Richard W. Painter, former chief ethics lawyer in the White House under President George W. Bush, warned that the donor-funded project "is just a whole extension of the pay-to-play problem that we've had in government for years."

Historically, the East Wing has served as office space for the first lady's staff and as a visitor entrance, but its last major structural change dates to 1942.

The White House stated in July that the project would "preserve the elegance of its classical design and historical importance." Meanwhile, renderings show a lavish interior with chandeliers, arched windows, and bulletproof glass.

The project also faces scrutiny for bypassing key regulatory reviews: the National Capital Planning Commission, which typically signs off on federal-agency building additions and demolitions in the capital, has yet to receive a full submission of plans, though the White House contends demolition does not require prior approval.

White House officials maintain the ballroom will serve future administrations and nations, not just the current presidency.

Construction firms such as Clark Construction and design firm McCrery Architects have been tapped for the project.

Completion is slated for before January 2029, when Trump's term is set to end.