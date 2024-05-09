WATCH TV LIVE

Hillary Clinton: SCOTUS Doing 'Grave Disservice' on Trump Immunity

Thursday, 09 May 2024 12:18 PM EDT

The Supreme Court is committing a grave disservice by delaying its ruling on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity, according to Hillary Clinton on  Thursday.

"What we heard when this case was tried before the Supreme Court, to my ear at least, were efforts to try to find loopholes, to try to create an opportunity for Trump to have attempted to an overturn an election, to have carried out hundreds and hundreds of pages of very highly classified material for his own amusement," Clinton told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to promote "Sufts," the Broadway musical she produced.

The Supreme Court seems poised to recognize that former presidents have at least some immunity from prosecution over official actions. That outcome likely would further delay Trump's election-related case as lower courts determine which allegations against him are covered by that legal shield.

Clinton said the allegations against Trump should make voters think twice about entrusting the country to him.

Trump's trial in Florida on charges of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office has been indefinitely postponed, greatly reducing the odds he will face a jury in either of the two federal criminal cases against him before the Nov. 5 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 federal counts accusing him of retaining sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing U.S. government efforts to retrieve them.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Clinton said. "It looks like people will go to vote without knowing the outcome of these other serious trials."

The Democrat nominee for the 2016 election said Trump's ongoing trial in Manhattan is about election interference.

"It is about trying to prevent the people of our country from having relevant information that may have influenced how they could have voted in 2016," Clinton, who lost to Trump, said. "I think the former president knew exactly what he was doing when he went to such great lengths to try to squash, bury, kill stories, pay off people, because he understood the electoral significance of them."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 May 2024 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

