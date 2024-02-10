Hillary Clinton: Biden's Age 'Legitimate Issue' for Voters

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emphasized concerns regarding President Joe Biden's age as a significant factor for voters to consider in the upcoming 2024 election, urging the White House to confront the issue directly.

Ongoing apprehensions over Biden's age and mental sharpness have contributed to the president's declining poll ratings, Clinton told MSNBC's Alex Wagner.

The release of special counsel Robert Hur's report reignited discussions about Biden's age and mental fitness to continue to hold office.

Hur concluded, while Biden should not face criminal charges for handling classified material, he described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden vehemently disputed Hur's characterization, asserting his memory remains intact and expressing confidence in his abilities.

In a White House news conference Thursday evening, Biden refuted allegations of mishandling classified information and forcefully responded to criticism from Hur regarding his mental sharpness, particularly concerning his recollection of the timing of his late son Beau's cancer-related passing.

However, despite evidence uncovered by Hur that Biden knowingly retained and disclosed highly classified information to a ghostwriter, the special counsel's report primarily focused on explaining why it did not recommend criminal charges.

The report cited challenges in meeting the standard for prosecution, including doubts about proving Biden's intent beyond a reasonable doubt. Factors such as Biden's advanced age, associated with forgetfulness, were also highlighted as influencing the decision.

"I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it's an issue," Clinton told Wagner during the interview. "It's a legitimate issue. It's a legitimate issue for Trump, who's only three years younger. So, it's an issue."

Biden should embrace his extensive experience, not only in politics but also in broader aspects of life, according to Clinton. She urged him to emphasize his wealth of knowledge and understanding from various life experiences.

"I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he's experienced, and that experience is not just in the political arena. It's like, the stuff of, you know, human experience," Clinton remarked. "I think he should be willing to really pull that out … and I think he should care more about it."

The discussion surrounding Biden's age reflects broader concerns within the Democratic Party and among voters regarding the leadership's capacity to govern effectively. With the 2024 presidential race on the horizon, the issue of age and mental acuity is poised to remain a prominent topic of debate.

In the face of mounting scrutiny, the Biden administration must address concerns about the president's age and cognitive abilities head-on, seeking to allay doubts and maintain confidence among voters as the political landscape evolves in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Information from The Associated Press was used in the story.