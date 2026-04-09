Hillary Clinton: Affordability Crisis Demands Action on Families

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's budget priorities and broader Republican economic approach in a New York Times opinion essay, arguing that they ignore the financial strain facing American families and risk worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

Clinton pointed to the administration's proposal to spend $1.5 trillion on defense while cutting programs aimed at helping families, framing it as emblematic of misplaced priorities.

She cited Trump's own remark at a recent private event where he stated, "We're fighting wars. We can't take care of day care," as evidence of what she described as indifference to the affordability challenges confronting parents.

She added that the president has dismissed the issue entirely, calling the affordability crisis a "hoax" and a "con job."

"For most parents, the crunch is all too real," Clinton wrote. "Our kids will pay the price for the president's indifference."

The essay argues that Republican leaders are focused on the wrong problems, singling out figures such as Vice President JD Vance and conservative institutions.

Clinton contended they are "obsessed with falling birthrates" while failing to address the economic pressures that discourage family formation.

She dismissed some conservative cultural arguments as "nostalgia and misogyny," writing that the idea that families would thrive if women left the workforce is "substantively and politically brain-dead."

Clinton described a modern economy in which "both parents work to make ends meet" while child care costs "rival rent," and noted the absence of national paid leave.

She cited growing stress among parents, pointing to findings that "nearly half of parents report overwhelming daily stress," roughly double the rate of other adults.

"I've spent much of my life working for children and families and have listened to countless parents describe the same quiet panic," she wrote.

"They're asked to do more for their children while getting less and less help."

A central focus of the essay is affordability, which Clinton tied directly to inflation and rising costs.

"Parents today are navigating the highest costs in a generation," she wrote, adding that expenses like housing, diapers and child care are "chip[ping] away at paychecks already stretched thin."

She also argued that geopolitical tensions and administration policies are exacerbating price pressures, writing that current actions are "driving up the price of gas, groceries and other necessities."

Clinton contrasted Republican proposals with Democratic-backed policies, arguing that government intervention can ease financial strain.

She highlighted the temporary expansion of the child tax credit in 2021, noting it "led to the largest one-year drop in child poverty on record," and pointed to state-level initiatives providing direct cash support to parents.

"We know how to fix this," she wrote, calling for broader adoption of tax credits, paid family leave, and early childhood education programs.

"Beyond the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago, too many families are struggling," she wrote. "In November, they will look for candidates who will listen to them and lead on behalf of all our kids."

Clinton's essay reflects a broader Democratic strategy to reframe the economic debate ahead of the midterms around "kitchen table" issues tied to inflation, especially child care, housing, and healthcare costs.

This shift comes after inflation became a political liability for Democrats in recent cycles.

By highlighting specific cost pressures on parents and children, Clinton clearly aims to draw a contrast with Republicans, who typically have prioritized reducing federal spending and limiting government intervention.