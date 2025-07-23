WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | robert kennedy jr | thimerosal | vaccines

Kennedy Moves to Remove Thimerosal From Flu Vaccines

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 02:55 PM EDT

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. this week signed a recommendation to remove thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from flu vaccine shots, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted last month to recommend that flu shots not contain thimerosal, which is used to prevent fungi and bacteria from growing in multi dose vaccine vials. The recommendation was the first issued by the panel after Kennedy replaced all of its previous members.

"Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility," Kennedy said in a statement.

The Journal notes that thimerosal hasn't been used in childhood vaccines since 2001, when it was removed from most vaccines out of an abundance of caution. The Food and Drug Administration reports that three flu vaccines for adults currently use thimerosal.

The Centers for Disease Control, an agency overseen by HHS, says on its website that "a robust body of peer-reviewed scientific studies conducted in the U.S. and other countries support the safety of thimerosal-containing vaccines." 

It adds that concerns about thimerosal being linked to autism are not supported by data, since "even after thimerosal was removed from almost all childhood vaccines, autism rates continued to increase, which is the opposite of what would be expected if thimerosal caused autism."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. this week signed a recommendation to remove thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from flu vaccine shots. The Centers for Disease Control...
hhs, robert kennedy jr, thimerosal, vaccines
228
2025-55-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved