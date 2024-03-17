×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hezbollah | terrorist | ice | border | lebanon | bomb

Hezbollah Terrorist Plotting NYC Terror Attack Stopped at Border

By    |   Sunday, 17 March 2024 04:08 PM EDT

A self-admitted member of the Hezbollah terrorist organization was reportedly caught by U.S. Border Patrol earlier this month, coming over from Lebanon during Ramadan and heading for New York to conduct a terrorist bombing.

Basel Bassel Ebbadi, 22, was stopped crossing the border illegally March 9 near El Paso, Texas, and admitted to plotting a terrorist attack in New York City, the New York Post reported Sunday.

He said, "I'm going to try to make a bomb," according to a Border Patrol document reviewed by the Post.

Ebbadi had been training with Hezbollah for seven years and served four years as a member of the armed Middle East terrorist group, guarding weapons, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Post reported.

The training entailed "jihad" and killing people who were "not Muslim," but he sought to get away from Lebanon to head to the U.S. because he "didn't want to kill people" anymore, he reportedly told ICE.

"Once you're in, you can never get out," he reportedly added.

Ebbadi was stopped trying to cross the U.S. border without documents showing his Lebanese background, claiming his documents were stolen in Costa Rica at knife-point, according to ICE.

He admitted to using fake names in Sweden, Ecuador, and Panama.

He was destined for New York City before plans to move around the U.S., he added.

He has been detained in isolation for an interview with the Tactical Terrorism Response Team for "terroristic threats to personnel" and scheduled for deportation to an unknown country.

"The federal government has failed to enact border security measures, and the state of Texas, through Gov. [Greg] Abbott's Operation Lone Star, will continue to take unprecedented action to help secure the border," Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told the Post.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A self-admitted member of the Hezbollah terrorist organization was reportedly caught by U.S. Border Patrol earlier this month, coming over from Lebanon during Ramadan and heading for New York to conduct a terrorist bombing.
hezbollah, terrorist, ice, border, lebanon, bomb
295
2024-08-17
Sunday, 17 March 2024 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved