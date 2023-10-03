×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: henry cuellar | carjacking | crime | gun violence | theft | criminals | washington

Dem Rep. Cuellar Carjacked With Gun Held to His Head in D.C.

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 07:46 AM EDT

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Multiple media reports say the carjacking came with a gun held to his head.

"As congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the congressman and stole his vehicle," Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg wrote in a statement. "Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar's vehicle.

The Washington Post reported the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday's incident was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in her Washington apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 26, pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the same day of Craig's attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said. Multiple media reports say the carjacking came with a gun held to his head.
henry cuellar, carjacking, crime, gun violence, theft, criminals, washington, d.c.
202
2023-46-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved