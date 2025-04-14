WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: helicopter | new york | shut down | crash

Helicopter Company That Ran Deadly New York Tour Shuts Down

Monday, 14 April 2025 06:33 AM EDT

The helicopter tour company behind a crash in New York that killed six people last week is shutting down, US authorities said Sunday.

A senior business executive, his wife, and three children died along with the pilot when the helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday.

The family was on a tourism flight over Manhattan, described by the operator as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."

New York Helicopter Tours is "shutting down their operations immediately," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on X.

"The FAA will be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record," the civil aviation authority said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Jersey City officials said working theories included a drone collision, a bird strike, or mechanical failure.

Video of the incident has emerged showing the fuselage apparently becoming detached from the rotor.

The crash has shone a another light on U.S. aviation safety after a string of deadly crashes, including the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington in January that claimed 67 lives.

A light aircraft also crashed after departing Boca Raton airport in Florida on Friday, with local media reporting three people had been killed after the plane developed a mechanical issue.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The helicopter tour company behind a crash in New York that killed six people last week is shutting down, US authorities said Sunday...
helicopter, new york, shut down, crash
228
2025-33-14
Monday, 14 April 2025 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved