Homeland Security Adviser: Could Be Up to 600 Deaths From Helene

Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said on Monday that there could be as many as 600 deaths due to Hurricane Helene, which slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday night and then moved north.

"The current data we have is that it looks like there could be as many as 600 lost lives," Sherwood-Randall said, adding that figure has not yet been confirmed.

The death toll already has topped over 100 in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, and is likely to rise.