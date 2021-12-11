Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stood out this season by passing the ball to any number of open teammates.

On Saturday, however, Young was the recipient in front of a nationally televised prime-time audience. The Alabama quarterback won the 2021 Heisman Trophy during a presentation in New York.

Young received 2,311 points, easily outdistancing Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (954), Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (631) and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (399).

"This is amazing," said Young, who thanked everyone from his offensive linemen and receivers to the Crimson Tide defense for helping him get the ball back. .".. Whenever you can win an award like this, it goes as an individual award, but it's a team award."

Young had a fabulous season, guiding Alabama to the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Young threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His last showing certainly resonated with voters as he threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 win over then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game.

The California native is listed as 6-feet tall and 194 pounds. He earned Alabama's starting job as a sophomore this season after spending last year as the backup for Mac Jones, who went on to be drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots this spring.

Young said he always has had confidence in himself.

"For me, I've always been someone who has been labeled as not the prototype -- being an African-American quarterback, being quote-unquote undersized and not being that prototype, I've always been ruled out," Young said. "People a lot of times have told me that I wasn't going to be able to make it.

"For me, it has always been about, not proving them wrong, but proving to myself what I can accomplish."

Young's parents and Alabama head coach Nick Saban sat in the audience for Young's acceptance speech.