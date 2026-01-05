Hegseth's Virginia Tour Highlights Shipbuilding, Recruiting

Newport News, Virginia, Democrat Mayor Phillip Jones said a visit by War Secretary Pete Hegseth underscores the central role shipbuilding plays in the local economy and national security.

Local news outlet 13NewsNow reported that Hegseth visited Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News on Monday as part of a national tour focused on War Department programs, industrial capacity, and military personnel.

The visit drew attention to Hampton Roads as a hub for U.S. naval shipbuilding and defense manufacturing.

"There's so much military apparatus here in Hampton Roads that whatever happens in D.C. is going to affect the entire region, not only Newport News," Jones said.

Jones said workforce needs are one of the region's most pressing challenges as shipbuilding demand increases.

A recent workforce report estimates that Hampton Roads will need 40,000 additional workers in the coming years to remain competitive with global shipbuilding leaders, including China.

According to Jones, the city is facing a shortage of workers.

"So, unlike other mayors and other cities, we actually have more jobs than people," he said. "We look forward to plugging in our citizens, not only in Newport News, but across the region to these high-paying jobs. We need to build more ships. It is a national security priority."

Jones said long-term success depends on more than simply expanding ship production.

He said the city is investing in quality-of-life improvements aimed at supporting shipyard workers and Navy personnel.

"We've done a really good job over the last few decades under this current administration for this city," Jones said. "We're prioritizing shipyard and Navy housing just in downtown Newport News. It's a $400 million deal."

Jones described the Newport News shipyard as a national asset and said its future is closely tied to the region's economic stability and defense mission.

The visit followed a War Department announcement outlining the secretary's trip to Newport News as part of the nationwide "Arsenal of Freedom" tour.

According to the department, Hegseth also visited a recruiting station and administered the oath of enlistment to new recruits.

The War Department said the tour is intended to highlight the connection between national security and the strength of the Defense Industrial Base.

The department described the tour as a call to revitalize American manufacturing and reenergize the workforce that supports military readiness.

The release said the tour emphasizes rebuilding the Defense Industrial Base in support of President Donald Trump and Hegseth's peace through strength agenda.

It also highlights proposed changes to defense acquisition that prioritize speed, innovation, and a commercial-first approach.

Those changes include cutting bureaucratic processes, empowering program leaders, and offering long-term contracts to support industry investment.

The department said the goal is a more agile and accountable defense ecosystem capable of delivering equipment to warfighters when it is needed.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies published a report in December highlighting the difficult task facing the U.S. as it works to rebuild its naval strength.

"The service faces capacity limitations as it struggles to meet the demands of its current aggressive operational tempo with a fleet that is small by historical standards and faces delays in conducting maintenance."