Poll: Record Worry Over US Healthcare Costs

Nearly half of U.S. adults worry they cannot afford needed healthcare next year.

A West Health-Gallup survey released Nov. 18 found 47% of adults express concern about paying for healthcare in the coming year.

USA Today's analysis of the data shows this marks the highest level recorded since tracking began in 2021.

The survey shows that 90% of adults believe Americans pay too much for the quality of healthcare they receive.

About one in ten adults cut utilities, skipped meals, or drove less to cover medical costs.

Another 15% borrowed money or rationed medicine due to affordability issues.

Thirty percent of adults skipped a recommended medical procedure, test, or treatment in the past year because of cost.

Timothy Lash, president of the West Health Institute, called the cost trajectory unsustainable for individuals, families, and communities.

The survey polled nearly 20,000 people nationwide. State-level results vary widely.

In Mississippi, 36% of adults reported a household member could not afford a prescription in the past three months.

In Iowa, the figure stood at 12%.

Forty-six percent of Mississippi adults said a household member skipped care due to cost.

In Massachusetts, 18% reported the same.

Congress will decide next month whether to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025.

Failure to extend them would double average premiums for more than 20 million enrollees.

A separate Mercer survey released Nov. 18 found 2025 employer-sponsored insurance costs averaged nearly $17,500 per employee.

That reflects a 6% increase from 2024.

Mercer projects costs will exceed $18,500 per employee in 2026.

The Mercer survey indicated prescription drugs played a role in the increases.

Contributing to the increase was sharp growth in prescription drug spending, which rose 9.4% on average among large employers (500 or more employees). Notably, more large employers chose to cover costly GLP-1 weight-loss medications in 2025, 49%, up from 44% in 2024.



Methodology and error rates were not available.