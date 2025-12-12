House GOP Plan Lets ACA Subsidies Expire, Expands HSAs

A healthcare plan being put forth by House Republicans takes Affordable Care Act subsidies off the table and includes a measure to expand Health Savings Accounts, Axios reported.

The proposal also funds ACA cost-sharing reduction payments and imposes new transparency measures on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which contract with insurers to administer their prescription drug benefits and help control costs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson huddled behind closed doors Friday morning — as he did days earlier — working to assemble a package for consideration as the House focuses the final days of its 2025 work on healthcare.

"We're making final decisions," Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Friday evening. "We have a couple more conversations to have, but we're getting close."

Johnson told reporters the bill Republicans are pursuing would "reduce premiums for all Americans, not just 7% of them," a reference to the 24 million enrolled in ACA plans.

Instead, the GOP's legislation would likely expand the HSAs and association health plans, lawmakers said.

The latter would allow more small businesses and self-employed individuals to band together and purchase health coverage as part of an association.

Proponents say such plans increase the leverage that businesses have to negotiate a lower rate. But critics say the plans provide skimpier coverage than what is required under the Affordable Care Act.

Scalise said Republicans were also reviewing new restrictions for PBMs. Critics say PBMs have enacted practices that pad their bottom line but have made it more difficult for independent pharmacists to survive.

The Senate failed to get anywhere on the healthcare issue this week as lawmakers on Thursday rejected legislation to extend ACA tax credits, essentially guaranteeing that millions of Americans will see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year.

As Republicans and Democrats have failed to find compromise, senators voted on two partisan bills instead that they knew would fail — the Democratic bill to extend the subsidies and a Republican alternative that would have created new HSAs.

Republicans and Democrats never engaged in meaningful or high-level negotiations on a solution, even after a small group of centrist Democrats struck a deal with Republicans last month to end the government shutdown in exchange for a vote.

Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the move as many Republicans made clear that they wanted the tax credits to expire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.