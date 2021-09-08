Hate Crimes Against Catholic Churches Rise Dramatically

America has seen a significant rise in hate crimes targeting Catholic churches and Catholic leaders are frustrated nothing is being done about it, reports The Washington Times.

As of Aug. 24, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recorded 93 incidents in 28 states over the last 18 months, including "arson, statues beheaded, limbs cut, smashed, and painted, gravestones defaced with swastikas and anti-Catholic language and American flags next to them burned."

An additional 12 incidents in Massachusetts were left out of that count, according to C.J. Doyle, executive director of the Catholic Action League.

"Looking at the underwhelming response to these crimes, I am beginning to understand how Coptic Christians in Egypt feel," Doyle told the Times.

He said none of the incidents resulted in arrests.

Catholic leaders say the White House needs to speak out against the incidents and news media outlets should cover them as they do hate crimes against Jewish and Chinese people.

"Can you imagine if the type and number of attacks we’ve seen against Catholics occurred against mosques or Jewish places of worship?" Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote.org, told the Times. "The response would be overwhelming, and yet there’s practically silence, in part because the media does the bidding of the pro-abortion movement."

Burch said the attacks will continue following passage of Texas’ heartbeat law that bans abortions after the first heartbeat is detected. The bill has received a large amount of criticism from progressives but has been praised by members of the pro-life community.

"We do expect this to continue and likely to increase as a result of legal progress being made by the pro-life movement," he said.

President Joe Biden, America’s second Catholic president, is working on protecting women seeking abortions in Texas.

"We commented last year that it was shocking that then-candidate Joe Biden did not comment on the rise of vandalism against Catholics, especially since he was running as a devout Catholic," Burch said. "And, of course, he hasn’t said anything since."