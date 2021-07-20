Whistleblower: Hasbro Teaching Employees That Kids Have Racial Bias

Hasbro partnered with an organization to teach its employees about bias, including the notion that infants have racist tendencies, according to a whistleblower who recorded the training and believes the Rhode-Island based toy giant wants to use its packaging and other features to push the ideology on young children.

David Johnson, an engineering contractor, told Fox News Monday that Conscious Kids co-founder Kate Ishizuka-Stephens during the mandatory racial bias training said babies, “by 3 to 6 months … are beginning to notice and already express preference by race.”

Conscious Kids refers to itself as “an organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.”

“CRT teaches people – and at Hasbro they wanted to teach children – to judge people based on race. And that’s not something that I feel that I think Dr. Martin Luther King would’ve supported,” Johnson told Fox News.

“That’s something [King] wanted to end in this country. It’s not the correct path forward that we should be taking.”

In the recording, published by Project Veritas, Ishizuka-Stephens also said children by age three “are already starting to apply stereotypes, and research shows that they also may use racist language intentionally at this age. White children at this age may report explicit or overt negative attitudes towards people of color.”

“At the age of five, children show many of the same racial attitudes held by adults – children are really sensitive to the status of different racial groups in our society and show a high-status bias towards white people, which is the socially privileged group in our society,” the Conscious Kids co-founder said. “White children show pro-white bias at this age.”

Johnson, who is Black, has since been suspended from his job and locked out of his Hasbro accounts, according to Project Veritas.

Contractor Harvey Nash in a recorded phone call told Nash that an investigation had been started into whether Johnson breached a confidentiality policy/agreement.

"At this moment, your assignment with Hasbro — your access to all company-related information has been suspended for the moment while they do this investigation," said Jason Pyle, the company's president, according to Project Veritas.