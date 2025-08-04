Harvard Braces for Court Battle With Trump Admin

Harvard University's newspaper The Crimson reported on Monday that, despite reporting last week from The New York Times that Harvard was preparing for a settlement with the Trump administration for as much as $500 million to reverse claims of discrimination and shortfalls in hiring and admissions, the only potential for a deal may rest with the courts.

The Crimson reported that anonymous faculty sources have confirmed that Harvard President Alan Garber has denied he's giving serious consideration to the reported administration deal. Instead, he may decide to hold out for a court ruling on the issues. A federal judge has already granted two preliminary injunctions in Harvard’s favor in related cases.

The Trump administration announced in April that it was placing a freeze on $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard for failing to comply with government demands. There have been spotty conversations between Harvard and the White House on a resolution to find enough common ground for the administration to restore billions in withheld federal research funding.

According to The Crimson last week, reports indicating a deal was near led to pressure from some faculty members who wrote in defense of Harvard, pushing back against a deal. At the same time, it reported that some observers thought a deal with the administration was "inevitable."

Democrat congressional leaders have weighed in on the negotiations with the White House. They're pushing Harvard to stand up to the administration and what they view as its "attempted interference."

Columbia University in July announced it would settle with the government over issues similar to those of Harvard, paying more than $200 million to help resolve the administration's complaints.