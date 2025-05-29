State Department to Probe All Visa Holders at Harvard

The State Department will widen its review of Harvard-affiliated visa holders to include not just students, the agency confirmed Wednesday.

The broader investigation of visa holders at Harvard will be expanded to identify possible security concerns or other abuses of the visa system. In addition to student visas, the State Department will now investigate B-1, or business visas, and B-2, or tourist visas as well as others, officials first confirmed to Fox News.

The review is likely to impact hundreds of individuals with ties to Harvard and seeks to identify which people have legitimate or suspect connections. The program is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to uncover bad actors using the student visa program to either spread propaganda or steal sensitive information.

Earlier this week, the agency announced Wednesday it will "aggressively revoke visas" of Chinese students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in "critical fields."

The State Department's increased scrutiny is the latest salvo between the maligned university and the federal government.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security sought to block Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, which make up nearly 30% of the student body.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said Thursday she will order the DHS and State Department to not make any changes to Harvard's visa program indefinitely, saying, "I want to maintain the status quo."

Burroughs has instructed Harvard’s lawyers and attorney from the U.S. Department of Justice to craft an agreement to cease the revocation of the student visa program.

"It doesn’t need to be draconian, but I want to make sure it's worded in such a way that nothing changes," she said.

Reached for comment by Newsmax, a State Department official defended the new policy.

"Maintaining robust vetting standards for visa applicants is a dynamic practice that must adapt to emerging threats," the State Department press office spokesperson wrote in an email. "We are constantly working to improve our vetting processes and to support legitimate travel and immigration to the United States while protecting U.S citizens."

Newsmax has also reached out to Harvard for comment, but has not heard back.