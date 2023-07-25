Harvard Poll: 57 Percent Say 'Bidenomics' Wrong Direction for Country

According to the results of the July Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, 57% of voters say President Joe Biden is not leading the country in the right economic direction, and 56% think Republicans in Congress understand Americans' economic problems better than Biden.

The poll is a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

A strong majority of voters in the poll say inflation is the top issue facing the country, and most think inflation will increase.

The economy and jobs is the second-most important issues for voters, followed by immigration and guns.

In the poll, 76% of voters say inflation has impacted them and their family's finances, with groceries as the area impacted most (chosen by 49% of voters), followed by fuel (12%) and rent (9%).

While inflation is the top issue for voters, prices have come down this year. The U.S. Inflation Rate is at 2.97%, compared to 4.05% last month, and 9.06% last year.

A majority of voters say their wages have remained the same over the past three years.

President Biden claimed in a speech his policies of "Bidenomics" were sparking recovery, and he said Republican policies crushed America's middle class, the AP reported.

He wants voters to draw a connection between local roads and bridge projects, factory construction, and the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy to the millions of dollars in initiatives he signed into law during the first two years of his administration.

A majority of voters in the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll think the Biden administration has overspent and let the budget deficit grow too much. The deficit increased under former President Donald Trump's administration, too, but a majority of voters (56% to 44%) say Trump had better economic policies than Biden.

To regain people's confidence in his ability to fix the economy, Biden must stabilize inflation, according to a plurality of voters in each party; the second-most popular choice is to cut federal spending.

The July Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll was conducted July 19-20 among 2,090 registered voters. No margin of error was given.