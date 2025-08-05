Harvard, Trump Admin Talks Reportedly Accelerating

Harvard University may be back at the bargaining table with the Trump administration. Newsmax reported on Monday that the Harvard University publication, The Crimson, had indicated that Harvard President Alan Garber was not going to settle with the White House over a list of issues.

But on Tuesday, the Boston Globe released a report that a potential deal was in the works — aligning with reporting from The New York Times late last month that Harvard was considering a $500 million dollar deal to settle with the White House over allegations of discrimination and shortcomings in hiring and admissions.

In mid-April, a dispute between the Trump administration and Harvard came to a head as the university refused to comply with a demand to limit activism on campus. The administration responded by freezing $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard, along with another $60 million in contracts. That freeze came with a demand that Harvard initiate "merit-based" admissions and hiring policies and do an audit of everyone connected with the university on diversity viewpoints.

Spotty negotiations between Harvard and the administration have followed, along with court action. The Crimson reported that anonymous faculty sources had confirmed that Harvard President Alan Garber denied he was giving serious consideration to a reported administration deal. Instead, they said Garber was leaning toward holding out for a court ruling on the issues. A federal judge has already granted two preliminary injunctions in Harvard's favor in related cases.

The Globe's Tuesday report on a potential deal is based on contact with an unnamed administration source who said the talks have reached the point where there is a written proposal that is now being reviewed by the administration.

No details were offered but the Globe said the source indicated the negotiations have "sped up," and that the Trump administration "stands ready to land the plane."

Administration officials have said they believe recent deals reached with Columbia University and Brown University would add pressure to push Harvard closer to an agreement.