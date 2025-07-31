Harvard Not Complying With Civil Rights Investigation: Report

Harvard University is not cooperating with the Trump administration's civil rights investigation into antisemitism on campus, the Boston Globe reported.

In a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would be handing its civil rights investigation over to the Justice Department, which will then decide whether to take legal action, the Globe said.

Harvard was found in violation due to its lack of urgency to responding to allegations of antisemitism on campus and the HHS Office of Civil Rights had given the school 10 days to comply with federal law or face "the loss of all federal financial resources."

HHS Office for Civil Rights Director Paula Stannard said in her letter to Garber the school had not taken steps to comply. A spokesperson for Harvard did not respond to a request for comment from the Globe.

The letter comes after Columbia University, another Ivy League school, reached a landmark settlement with the Trump administration last week, agreeing to pay $221 million, reverse racially discriminatory practices, and address Jewish students' civil rights violations.

The settlement was the result of four months of negotiations which began when the administration froze approximately $400 million in federal grants to the Ivy League school. Under the terms of the settlement, most of that money will be returned to Columbia.

Brown University, a fellow Ivy League school, announced on Wednesday it has made a deal with the Trump administration to end three investigations of the school and restore research funding, The Hill reported.

As part of a settlement, Brown has agreed to pay $50 million over 10 years to workforce development organizations in Rhode Island and agreed to ban programs that contain "unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes" and have "merit-based admissions policies," the outlet said.