Harris Says She's Weighing 2028 Bid After Loss to Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she is considering a run for president in 2028, offering her clearest signal yet about a possible political comeback after her 2024 defeat.

Speaking at National Action Network’s annual convention, Harris responded to chants urging her to run by saying, “I might. I am thinking about it,” according to the Washington Examiner, which first reported the remarks.

Harris told the audience she is weighing how she can “best” serve the country and said she would “keep you posted,” stopping short of announcing a decision.

Her comments come as speculation grows about the 2028 Democratic field, with potential contenders including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The renewed focus on Harris follows the turbulent 2024 election cycle, when she became the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race late in the campaign amid mounting political pressure.

Harris launched a compressed general election bid but ultimately lost to Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after defeating her in November.

Democrats at the time struggled to unify around a late-stage nominee, and Harris faced persistent headwinds tied to voter concerns about the administration’s record on the economy and immigration, as widely reported by major outlets including the Washington Examiner and others covering the race.

Since leaving office, Harris has remained active in Democratic politics, campaigning for candidates and signaling she is not stepping away from public life.

She has also taken steps that keep a national run viable, including declining to pursue a 2026 campaign for governor of California, a move the Washington Examiner reported was viewed by allies as preserving her option to seek the presidency again.