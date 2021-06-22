Harlem Globetrotters Request to Join the NBA

Cue to Sweet Georgia Brown backflipping, plunging the ball into the net. Big Easy Lofton sweetly faking a pass, then doubling up and sending the rock over to Harlem Globetrotters teammate Hot Shot Swanson; with ten seconds left, Swanson trips up Lebron James, swishing the ball through the net for a buzzer-beater.

Well, if the Globetrotters get what they're asking for, that could be a reality.

The traveling basketball show, beloved by many, is made up of former college standouts and intriguing talents. Their ownership, Herschend Family Entertainment, is requesting that the National Basketball Association let the showmen into the league as a proper team.

"Based on what we've already proven," an open letter from the Globetrotters to the NBA reads, according to local Alabama news station News 19, "we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition [NBA] Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!"

Although the move may seem out of place at first glance, the Globetrotters have a unique history with the NBA. Back in 1948 and 1949, the Globetrotters played and beat the Los Angeles Lakers twice before the NBA even integrated. They then moved on, touring the world and expanding basketball's appeal.

But no things are inevitable, and the Globetrotters joining could make for an unconventional fit. Since the 1970s, back when the NBA mergers took place, no team from the American League ever integrated an existing team into its portfolio.

Following the letter to the NBA, the Globetrotters posted a tweet stating that their "time" has come and that they should be allowed into the league.

“Our players were instrumental in the integration of the league dating back to 1949. We stood proudly as our players were recruited by NBA teams...Now, after years of attracting the best Black players, it’s time the NBA recognized our contribution to the game. With the league already considering an expansion, the time has come. The Harlem Globetrotters stand ready to negotiate for a franchise.”