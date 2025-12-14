President Trump Wishes 'Happy Hanukkah' to World

President Donald Trump issued a Happy Hanukkah to the world in a declaration Sunday night.

Here is the full presidential statement on Hanukkah:

"I extend my warmest greetings to the Jewish community in the United States and all around the world as they begin their celebration of Hanukkah — the Festival of Lights and a joyous season of reflection and hope.

"More than 2,000 years ago, the Jewish people rose up against the forces of tyranny and restored their freedom to worship and live according to their faith, fighting for the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator.

Following their tremendous victory, they sought to rededicate their Holy Temple. As tradition tells us, although they only had enough oil to light the lamp in the Temple for one night, in a glorious sign of the Almighty's divine providence, it remained aflame for 8 days.

"In remembrance of this great miracle, over the next 8 days, families and loved ones will gather to light the menorah, which serves as an enduring symbol of light’s victory over darkness and the eternal triumph of good over evil.

"Hanukkah is a thanksgiving for these miracles.

"To this day, the menorah stands as an enduring symbol of liberty, of the idea that each citizen, in the words that George Washington wrote to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, 'shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make him afraid.'

"This holiday season, my Administration continues to stand firmly with the Jewish people and defend the right of every believer to worship freely and without fear of persecution.

"The flames of Hanukkah stand as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and of the spirit that continues to guide our Nation toward a brighter future.

"Just as the grace of the Almighty brought the Maccabees to victory, it has sustained the miracle of America — a shining light to the entire world — for nearly 250 years.

"As we continue to usher in the Golden Age, may the blessings of this season bring renewed peace, joy, and warmth to all those who celebrate.

"Happy Hanukkah!"