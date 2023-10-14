×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | terrorist | attacks | hostages | deaths | american | citizens

State Department: 29 US Citizens Dead, 15 Missing After Hamas Attack

Saturday, 14 October 2023 05:16 PM EDT

Twenty-nine citizens of the United States have perished in Hamas attacks in Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

Previously 27 had been confirmed dead amid the violence.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. was aware of 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident who were unaccounted for, and was "working around the clock" to determine their whereabouts.

The U.S. was working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence, the spokesperson said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Twenty-nine citizens of the United States have perished in Hamas attacks in Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
hamas, terrorist, attacks, hostages, deaths, american, citizens, state department
80
2023-16-14
Saturday, 14 October 2023 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved