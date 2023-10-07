×
Tags: hamas | terrorist | attack | terrorism | gop | iran | joe biden

GOP Lawmakers Condemn Hamas, Blame Biden's $6 Billion Handout to Iran

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 10:33 AM EDT

Republican lawmakers are urging the Biden administration and the world to "stand with Israel" amid Hamas terror attacks and are blaming President Joe Biden's $6 billion handout to Iran as a reason for scale and timing.

"Just weeks ago, the Biden administration handed over $6 billion to Iran, and today, innocent Israelis were murdered by Iran-backed terrorists," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wrote in a statement Saturday.

"We must continue to support our strongest ally in the Middle East and their right to defend themselves against these unprovoked, horrific attacks. I stand with Israel and join many around the world in praying for the safety and security of its people."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., warned the world that "Israel has every right to defend itself."

"Americans are waking up to shocking reporting and news as Israel was attacked last night," Schmitt wrote in a statement. "Thousands of rockets were launched into Israel and innocent Israeli civilians have been shot dead. These brutal terrorist attacks have left dozens dead and hundreds wounded, and were carried out by Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas. Israel has every right to defend itself."

Two Jewish GOP members of Congress condemned Iran and Hamas as being "partners in evil."

"Hamas and Iran have long been partners in evil," Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, tweeted Saturday.

"Iran is as responsible for the murderous attack against Israel as Hamas. Terrorists are snakes. We do not coddle snakes. We kill them for the safety of everyone. @POTUS should stop coddling terrorists and emboldening their murderous agenda."

That Miller statement followed another warning that the world needs to understand the massive scale of the attacks, along with the nexus of it being under the strings of Iran.

"Iran-backed Hamas terrorists are murdering innocents," Miller wrote on X.  "The destruction is worse than most people realize. This is the result of coddling terrorists. These killers will only cower to strength, force & punishment.

"We must end their long reign of terror. By whatever means. #Israel"

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., another Jewish GOP House member, urged the world to "stand with Israel."

"I strongly condemn the heinous and unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against innocent Israeli civilians," Kustoff wrote on X. "Israel has a fundamental right to defend herself and her people during this war. I will always #StandwithIsrael, our strongest and greatest ally in the Middle East."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

