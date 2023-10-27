×
Tags: hamas | official | ends | interview | israel | massacre

Hamas Spox Ends Interview When Confronted With Atrocities

Friday, 27 October 2023 04:43 PM EDT

A Hamas official, after first asserting that "no command" was given to kill civilians in its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, abruptly ended a TV interview when asked how it came to be then that children — including infants — were slaughtered, tortured and kidnapped and entire families wiped out while still sleeping.

Ghazi Hamad, a spokesman for the terrorist group, then stormed off the interview with the BBC on Thursday in Beirut, saying, "I want to stop this interview."

More than 1,400 died in the roughly 48-hour attack within Israel's borders, with at least 800 of those civilians. More than 200 were dragged back into Gaza, where most remain hostages.

Hamad began by making the case that Oct. 7 was a military operation before being confronted with the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

"Yes, because that area is very wide and there are many people there, and there was clashes and confrontation," Hamad responded, adding, "I don't have details what happened inside. But I can tell you we didn't have any intention or decision to kill the civilians."

"How do you justify killing people as they sleep? You know, families?" the journalist asked. "How do you justify killing hundreds of people ..." the BBC interviewer followed up before being interrupted.  

"I want to stop this interview. I want to stop this interview," Hamad said as he tossed his mic away.

As of Oct. 15, half of those killed in Israel had been identified because bodies were so badly disfigured, decapitated or burned in the wake of Hamas' massacre. Israeli rabbis said the identification process could take months.

Hamad, who also did an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, made no apologies for the high number of civilians killed in Israel. Instead, he complained that Hamas needed "more" from allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.



 

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Friday, 27 October 2023 04:43 PM
