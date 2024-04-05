×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | jake sullivan | white house | israel

National Security Adviser, American Hostages' Families to Meet

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 07:13 PM EDT

National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with the families of American hostages still held by Hamas on Monday at the White House, a senior administration official told CBS News.

At least 32 American citizens were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, and at least six remain in captivity. The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its sixth month as pressure builds on both sides to agree to some form of cease-fire.

On Friday, President Joe Biden pressed the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to exert their influence on Hamas militants to agree to a release of the hostages and a Gaza cease-fire, prior to new talks to be held this weekend in Cairo. CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the U.S. delegation in the Cairo talks, according to a U.S. official.

"This basic fact remains true: There would be a cease-fire in Gaza today had Hamas simply agreed to release this vulnerable category of hostages: the sick, wounded, elderly, and young women," the senior Biden official said.

Sullivan previously met with the families of the hostages in January.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with the families of American hostages still held by Hamas on Monday at the White House, a senior administration official told CBS News.
hamas, jake sullivan, white house, israel
186
2024-13-05
Friday, 05 April 2024 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved