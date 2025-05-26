WATCH TV LIVE

Steve Witkoff Rejects Hamas Claim on Ceasefire

Monday, 26 May 2025 10:37 AM EDT

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has rejected Hamas' claims that they have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Axios. 

Axios posted on X that Witkoff rejected Hamas' claims:

"Breaking: White House envoy Steve Witkoff rejects Hamas claims and tells me: "What I've heard so far from Hamas has been disappointing and completely unacceptable".

A Palestinian official close to the group told Reuters on Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposal by Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, paving the way for a possible end to the war.

According to the official, the new proposal, which sees the release of ten hostages and 70 days of truce, was received by Hamas through mediators.

"The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said.

The proposal also sees the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds of those serving lengthy prison terms.

An Israeli official also dismissed the latest ceasefire proposal from Hamas on Monday, saying no responsible government could accept such an agreement and rejecting the assertion by Hamas that the deal matched one proposed by Witkoff.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hamas was not interested in a deal.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


