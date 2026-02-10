WATCH TV LIVE

Daughter of Minn. GOP Gov. Candidate Johnson Dies; Husband Suspected

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 10:41 AM EST

Hallie Marie Tobler, the daughter of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, died over the weekend following a violent incident that police say appears to be a botched murder-suicide, with her husband identified as the primary suspect.

Authorities said Tobler, 22, was found with fatal injuries, while her husband, Dylan Tobler, 23, was hospitalized with wounds believed to be self-inflicted.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed that [the husband's] injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie's injuries and death," police said in a news release first reported by Minnesota Public Radio. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement released by the Republican Party of Minnesota, Johnson, a former St. Cloud City Council member and a 2026 GOP candidate for governor, said he has suspended his campaign.

"There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy," the statement said.

"Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for governor of Minnesota."

Fellow Republican candidates for governor also issued statements of support for Johnson and his family. Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth said the Johnson family is "walking through an unspeakable tragedy right now," adding, "As a parent, I can't imagine the grief and devastation they're experiencing right now."

Republican candidate Peggy Bennett echoed those sentiments, saying she "cannot even imagine the heartbreak and sorrow that Jeff and his family are experiencing right now," and that she is holding the family "up in prayer during this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time."

No charges have been announced as of Tuesday, and police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Tobler's death.

Dylan Tobler remains hospitalized in stable condition and in the custody of the St. Cloud Police Department.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 February 2026 10:41 AM
