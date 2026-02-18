Minority Leader Jeffries: Dems 'Steadfast' in ICE Reform Demand

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Wednesday that Democrats remain "steadfast" in their demands for reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Jeffries made his comments as the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security reached its fifth day due to Democrats refusing to fund the agency.

"It is our view that immigration enforcement in this country should be fair, it should be just, and it should be humane," Jeffries said.

"That's not what's happening right now in the United States of America, and that's why ICE needs to be reformed in a dramatic, bold, meaningful, and transformational manner," Jeffries added.

"And if that doesn't happen, the DHS funding bill will not move forward," Jeffries continued.

Changes that Democrats want include a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks, requiring judicial warrants prior to arrests, requirements that ICE agents wear body cameras, and prohibiting ICE from conducting raids at places like hospitals, schools, and polling sites.

Democrats will not support reopening DHS unless all their demands are met, Jeffries stressed.

"These are all demands that have strong support with the American people, and they remain lines in the sand for us because we're standing up for everyday Americans, for American citizens, and for law-abiding immigrant families who are being violently targeted by an ICE agency that is completely and totally out of control," Jeffries said.

"The ball is back in the court of the White House, because they have our most recent response, and we await reaction from them," Jeffries said.

A White House official told The Hill the two sides remain far apart.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, defended current practices and addressed concerns about officers wearing masks.

"When it comes to masks, I don't know of another law enforcement agency in the country that has an 8,000% increase in threats," Homan said on CBS's "Face the Nation." "Just yesterday, the director of ICE, his wife, was filmed walking to work.

"His home address has been doxed. His kids have been doxed and filmed," Homan added.

With Congress in recess, lawmakers would need to return to Washington to approve any funding agreement.

Many DHS employees remain on the job, though prolonged negotiations could affect pay and operations.

Trump is scheduled to address Congress on Tuesday with his State of the Union speech, with the dispute potentially unresolved.