×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hackers | china | unitedstates

Hackers Target Sensitive Data With Multiple US Contractors

computer code on a screen
(AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 07 November 2021 10:18 PM

A group of suspected foreign hackers has targeted nine organizations that operate in either the defense, energy, health care, technology or education sectors, with at least one in the United States, according to CNN.

A senior executive at Palo Alto Networks, Ryan Olson, says the nine organizations targeted are only the "tip of the spear." Palo Alto Networks says the tactics used by the hackers fall in line with the same tactics used by Chinese hackers in the past.

But so far the National Security Agency has declined to comment on the identity of the hackers.

Olson notes that any contractor doing business with the Pentagon sits on a potential treasure trove of information that could be of interest to malicious foreign actors.

"In aggregate, access to that information can be really valuable," Olson stated. "Even if it's not classified information, even if it's just information about how the business is doing."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A group of suspected foreign hackers has targeted nine organizations that operate in either the defense, energy, health care, technology or education sectors, with at least one in the United States, according to CNN.
hackers, china, unitedstates
153
2021-18-07
Sunday, 07 November 2021 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved