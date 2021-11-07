Hackers Target Sensitive Data With Multiple US Contractors

A group of suspected foreign hackers has targeted nine organizations that operate in either the defense, energy, health care, technology or education sectors, with at least one in the United States, according to CNN.

A senior executive at Palo Alto Networks, Ryan Olson, says the nine organizations targeted are only the "tip of the spear." Palo Alto Networks says the tactics used by the hackers fall in line with the same tactics used by Chinese hackers in the past.

But so far the National Security Agency has declined to comment on the identity of the hackers.

Olson notes that any contractor doing business with the Pentagon sits on a potential treasure trove of information that could be of interest to malicious foreign actors.

"In aggregate, access to that information can be really valuable," Olson stated. "Even if it's not classified information, even if it's just information about how the business is doing."