Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Nearly Died Giving Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing shocking details about the birth of her daughter, Apple.

Speaking on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, "Armchair Expert," the actress revealed she and her now-17-year-old daughter both nearly died during her 70-hour labor, which resulted in an emergency cesarean section.

"I had two cesareans. My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died," Paltrow said. "It was like not good."

The cesarean left a big scar on Paltrow's stomach— something she spoke about while criticizing social media for putting pressure and creating unrealistic ideals of how women should look after giving birth.

"Thank god there wasn't Instagram when I had babies because now it's like if I see someone, 'Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,' and I'm like, wow that's not what I looked like," she said. "And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs] but that is totally the exception and then now we're being fed all of these other images of what we're supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever."

Since giving birth, Paltrow, who is also mother to Moses, 15, has learned to embrace her body with all its flaws. Last year she threw caution to the wind and posted naked for her 48th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo of herself standing in the buff under a tree.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," she added, referencing her lifestyle brand Goop.