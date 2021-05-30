20 Percent Who Bought Guns in 2020 Were First-Time Buyers

New preliminary data from Northeastern University and the Harvard Injury Control Research Center shows that about one-fifth of Americans who bought guns last year were first-time buyers. There were also increases in the amount of gun buyers and the amount of gun owners in the U.S., according to The Hill.

Of the first-time gun buyers, half were women, one-fifth were Hispanic and one-fifth were Black. The Times noted that first-time gun buyers accounted for about 20 percent of gun sales in 2019 as well.

The data showed that 39 percent of households in the U.S. in 2020 owned guns, an increase from 32 percent in 2016, and that approximately 6.5 percent of American adults, around 17 million people, bought guns in 2020, an increase from 5.3 percent in 2019.

It was reported earlier this month that there has been 16 consecutive months of record gun sales, with April 2021 gun sales hitting at least 1.8 million and FBI background checks hitting over 3.5 million.

According to The Washington Examiner, “[T]he agency’s [FBI’s] National Instant Criminal Background Check System recorded more checks in April 2021 than any other April. The FBI also said that each of the past 16 months has tallied record counts, dating back to December 2019.”

The Examiner further reported that the most recent spike in gun purchases were because of concerns about President Joe Biden’s calls to ban semi-automatic rifles, specifically AR-15 rifles, the most popular guns purchased in the U.S.