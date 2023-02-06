×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gun control | state of the union | address | democrats | texas | florida | second amendment

Freshmen Dems Will Host Victims of Florida, Texas School Shootings at SOTU

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 08:23 PM EST

Two freshmen House Democrats will have parents from the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas, as their special guests Tuesday night for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the Capitol.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., will host Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquín Oliver, among the 17 victims of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

And Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, will host Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah García was among the 19 schoolchildren killed at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School last year.

"I think there's power in that we're both from the South, we're both Latinos, we're both from states that are controlled by Republican legislatures and governors who have not acted on gun violence," Frost told The Hill, when discussing his relationship with Casar, "just not acted, they're actively passing legislation that will cause more gun violence."

"And we're taking two fathers who have lost children at school, and we're bringing them to the Capitol to hear from the president, and we're going to talk about ending gun violence and what we think needs to happen."

Also, in a joint statement, Frost, 26, and Casar, 33, said their guest selections call attention to the "continued need for gun reform and gun violence prevention."

It is worth noting: Manuel Oliver was escorted out the White House last July, after interrupting a Biden speech addressing gun safety.

Oliver might not have a similar outburst Tuesday night, but it might potentially liven up what former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicts will be a "very boring" Biden address.

Gingrich speculated Biden's tedious address would reflect "the gradual decline of the Democratic Party.

"There are a lot of people drifting away from the Biden Democratic Party, and I think a lot of Democrats know that," Gingrich added.

Gingrich predicted Biden would likely lead his speech with the "relevant" stuff, in the eyes of progressive Democrats; and after that, "there'll be lies," he said, with Biden trying to justify Americans are "better off" with high inflation, exorbitant spending at the federal level, and an unsecure southern border.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two freshmen House Democrats will have parents from the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas, as their special guests Tuesday night for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the Capitol.
gun control, state of the union, address, democrats, texas, florida, second amendment
351
2023-23-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 08:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved